The company’s technical infrastructure is not as strong The lockdown was implemented in India on 25 March due to Corona. Shortly before that companies started WFH. After 25 March, it suddenly became applicable to everyone. In such a situation, when all people are working from home, then technology support is very important. 43% people in the survey said that the company’s technical infrastructure was not fully ready for this transition.

Technical issue to 82% Indians During this period, 82% of Indians said that they have a lot of technical difficulties in working, which increases the friction. Internet speed is a major problem. This takes a lot of time to upload and download files. Apart from this, there is a lot of problem on the most important Zoom call.

Social Media Destruction is a big problem In this report, it was said that the problems faced by professionals in India were more than in other countries. One reason behind this is that in countries like America and Europe, the tradition of working from home is not new. People work from home for several days in bad weather. 42% people complained about internet connection. 75% people also complained of social media destruction.

