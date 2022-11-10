Although Elon Musk’s tenure as owner of Twitter It hasn’t been more than a month, the CEO of Tesla seems to be doing everything possible to be hated by the company’s workers. He not only imposed a very hard deadline for Twitter Blue, and laid off thousands of workers in the last few days, but it was recently confirmed that working from home has become a thing of the past.

Through an email to employees, which reached the hands of Bloomberg, Elon Musk has pointed out that all workers must be at least 40 hours a week, that is, eight hours from Monday to Friday, in the office.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed.”

However, the option of working from home is not completely ruled out, but Musk has pointed out that this will only be valid in cases where this is a necessity for some worker, and shows that he can be efficient outside the office. With this, the day of rest per month, something that was implemented during the pandemic, has been eliminated.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Musk has made it clear that he doesn’t trust working from home, and even that isn’t possible at Tesla. And if that was not enough, the executive has indicated that the remaining employees will have to face the “difficult times” coming up on Twitter. However, he expects Twitter Blue’s $8 will eventually account for half of the company’s revenue.

Undoubtedly, a change in work culture that employees did not expect. On related topics, fake accounts are already more common on Twitter. Similarly, it seems that Nintendo has withdrawn its advertising from this platform.

Editor’s Note:

Although companies have begun to return to normality prior to the pandemic, working from home is something that everyone assumed was going to be preserved. However, Musk has made it clear that this will not be the case, and now employees will once again have to get used to this pace. Let’s just hope that more companies don’t follow this example.

Via: Bloomberg