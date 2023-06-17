The Public Employment Agency Sena published a new call for Colombian citizens interested in living and working in Germany; this time, in the area of ​​health.

According to information published on that portal, Nursing professionals are sought who are bilingual in English and who can maintain an advanced level of conversation.



Potential workplaces are states of Dusseldorf, Kiel, Lübeck, Frankfurt am Main and Karlsruhe, where the experience will initially last 12 months.



The jobs will have an indefinite contract and 40 hours per week must be fulfilled in a full day.

From that employment agency they have specified that 200 candidates will be received for the first interview filter, but that only 50 will travel to Europe to start their work tasks.

These are the activities and functions that must be fulfilled within the contract:

– Manage the budget and ensure the availability of equipment and supplies.

– Administer medications and treatments prescribed by the doctor.

– Support in surgery and other medical procedures.

– Support procedures such as respiratory and intravenous therapy, application of sterile compresses and removal of sutures.

– Consult with other members of the health care team to determine, plan, implement and assess patient care.

– Coordinate nursing services with other health services-

– Direct and provide comprehensive health care to the person, family, community and their environment, intervening in the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and recovery of health.

– Among others.

The salary for this vacancy is between 12 and 15 million monthly.

For more information about the call, click here.

