Work, in December Istat records 37 thousand more employed. Over the year, the increase is 334,000 units

They grow up in Italy i freelancers (self-employed workers) ei permanent employeesi.e. under contract. The number of drops inactiveas well as the youth unemployment which stands at 22.1%. Driving the “active” market – which is growing by as many as 37,000 units – are above all men, women, permanent and independent employees. This is – in summary – the picture outlined by Istat in the last one esteem provisional of December. In detail, the employment rate it rises to 60.5%, up 0.1 points. L’increase in employees permanent and the self-employed also determines the increase in employment compared to December 2021, up by 334 thousand, against a number of term employees which is 30 thousand units lower. The number of job seekers it grew by 0.1%, equal to 2,000 units more than in November among women, 25-34 year olds and over 50s.

The unemployment rate total is stable at 7.8%, that of young people drops to 22.1%, equal to 0.5 points. The decrease in the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 is down by 0.4%, equal to -54 thousand units involving men, women and all age groups. The inactivity rate it drops to 34.3%, equal to 0.1 points. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 with the previous one, there is a increase in the number of employed people equal to +0.4%, or +100 thousand units. The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with decrease in jobseekers: -1.2%, equal to -24 thousand units and of the inactive: -0.6%, equal to -83 thousand units.

The number of employed in December 2022 therefore exceeds that of December 2021 by 1.5%, an increase of 334 thousand units. The increase involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of the 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics; the employment rate, which overall is up by 1.1 percentage points, also rises in this age group (+0.7 points) because the decrease in the number of employed people aged 35-49 is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population. Compared to December 2021, decreases both the number of people looking for work (-11.0%, equal to -242 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years (-1.7%, equal to -225 thousand).

Subscribe to the newsletter

