Work, Istat: +22,000 employed in March, +297,000 year on year

In March, the growth in employment compared to the previous month (+0.1%, equal to +22 thousand units) brings the employed to 23 million 349 thousand. It detects it the Istat in the estimate of the employed in March, explaining that the increase in employed is associated with the decrease in the unemployed and the substantial stability of the inactive.

Employment is growing for men and women, employees and for all age groups except that of 25-34 year olds, for which it is declining. The employment rate it is stable at 60.9%.

“In March 2023, the growth in employment compared to the previous month (+22 thousand) brings the employed to 23 million 349 thousand – he writes the Istat in the comment – the number is 297 thousand higher than that of March 2022, following the increase in permanent and self-employed employees and against a decrease in temporary employees”.

Comparing the first quarter of 2023 with the previous one, there is an increase in the number of employed people (+0.4%, equal to +90 thousand units). There employment growthobserved in the quarterly comparison, is associated with the increase in job seekers (+0.6%, equal to +12 thousand units) and the decrease in the inactive (-1.0%, equal to -125 thousand units).

The number of employed in March 2023 exceeded that of March 2022 by 1.3% (+297 thousand units). The increase involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of the 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics; The employment ratewhich overall is up by 0.9 percentage points, also rises in this age group (+0.5 points) because the decrease in the number of employed people aged 35-49 is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population.

Compared to March 2022, both the number of job seekers (-5.1%, equal to -106 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 (-2.2%, equal to -281 thousand).

