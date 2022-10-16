Work | Employers are trying to lure employees back to the office, and this house in Espoo can be considered a symbol of that

Companies are attracting employees back to close work with new facilities where they not only work but also have fun.

Door opens into a monumental lobby where the guest can write his name with a counter carved from solid wood. When the jacket is on the nail and the visitor’s card around the neck, it’s time to wonder about the space around.

In the middle of the circular staircase rises a glass scissor work Smoke. In front of the elevators, a famous ceramic artist catches your eye Ruth Brykin Advent of spring to the work.

It’s like we’re in an art museum. But no, this is the home of the familiar orange scissors, Aalto vases and Moomin mugs: the new headquarters of the listed company Fiskars Group in Espoo’s Keilaniemi.

The comfort and diversity of the workspaces were important factors when the company started planning new spaces. The result was an exceptional office.

The glass scissor work Smoke (2021) by Petteri Masalini and Vesa Kemppainen rises in the staircase of the Fiskars headquarters.

While waiting for the elevator, you can explore Rut Bryk’s work The Coming of Spring (1984) and Karin Widnäs’s work KWUM (2019).

We are in pain spiral staircase to the third floor, where there is the next attraction: the restaurant Kitchen 1649, which conjures up vegetarian-oriented lunch.

It is open to everyone, and the kitchen is run by an award-winning chef Heidi Sovelius. He has previously worked in, for example, such well-known restaurants as Nokka and Yes yes yes.

After eating, you can take a spin in the art exhibition curated by the Espoo Museum of Modern Art.

One of the artists is British Anna Barlow. He has laid out a ceramic dessert table for the office workers, as if for dessert, with over a hundred edible-looking donuts and other baked goods.

There is a lot of art on display at the Fiskars headquarters. One of the works is a deli table by ceramic artist Anne Barlow.

With art, we want to inspire employees and make them think about familiar routines in a new way, says Vesa Kemppainen, the expert responsible for Fiskars’ creative content.

With art has a big role in the new office, the design house’s creative work runs close to it. Hundreds of works are sprinkled over the nine floors of the building.

They wanted to bring art closer to the employees instead of just making it a pleasure for managers, says the expert responsible for creative content at Fiskars Vesa Kemppainen.

According to him, the idea is to inspire employees and make them think about familiar routines in a new way.

Responsible for communication projects Nora Hostikka describes art as an asset.

“Everyone draws from that in their work. You don’t have to be a designer, it also works for us ordinary office workers.”

The layers have different themes, such as glass, porcelain, metal and wood. The decoration materials and the art on display have been chosen accordingly.

Fiskars strategy director Niklas Koiso-Kanttila likes the fact that the employer has brought exercise opportunities close by. The ninth floor has a gym and a yoga room.

Offices must now stand out so that companies are able to motivate experts who are used to working remotely back to close work and attract new talent, says the director of real estate development at the construction company NCC Teemu Rämö.

According to him, the corona crisis has accelerated the evolution of offices: many organizations are now thinking about how to make their workspaces inspiring.

“Caring for your everyday life at home during the corona period has been easy. The office must be a more comfortable workplace than home and offer things that make everyday life easier, such as exercise services, childcare and bike maintenance opportunities.”

Offices like Fiskars are still relatively rare, but several projects are being developed at the design desks all the time, Rämö says.

For example, the game company Supercell has also been created for employees exceptional office environment.

The meeting rooms of the office building completed in the middle of the corona crisis in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, play with game themes. The office has its own daycare for the employees’ children and nap rooms for the employees themselves.

Fiskars head office does not have its own workstations. There are quiet spaces for work that requires concentration.

“ “The office must be a nicer workplace than home.”

Coffee machine toasts a cup of beans from a roastery in Punavuori on the ninth floor of Fiskars. This is the environment manager Beda Rasinen favorite layer.

“Here you meet new people with whom you don’t work directly,” he says.

In the new office, they wanted to provide space for people to meet, and according to the NCC report, that is also the main reason why people go to the office.

There are no workstations of their own, but employees can choose where they work. The ninth floor resembles a cozy living room with recycled furniture.

Artek is visible, Ikea is not. Natural light floods in from the large windows, next to which the sofas are arranged invitingly. Bookshelves are filled with iconic decorative objects, clay pots with green plants.

Many teams hold meetings right here, at the breakfast table in the upstairs kitchen. Now the sewing club of the financial administration department is knitting in armchairs during a coffee break.