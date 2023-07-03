Rome – What’s new on the work front with the new rules for fixed-term contracts, the extension of smart working for the frail and parents of under 14s, the measures that prepare the farewell to the basic income and the further cut of the tax wedge for 14 million employees, from July to the end of the year. With the publication in the Official Gazette of the law converting the Labor Decree, approved by the government on May 1st and definitively by Parliament on Thursday 29 June, the process is completed. Interventions with which “we support purchasing power” and “more inclusive” policies, comments Minister Marina Calderone.

SMART WORKING

Among the innovations introduced during parliamentary work is the extension of smart working until 30 September for fragile public and private workers, and until 31 December for parents of children under 14 in the private sector.

TERM CONTRACTS

No reasons for extensions but also for renewals of fixed-term contracts of up to 12 months in the private sector. And to this end, both for extensions and for renewals, the periods envisaged by the contracts stipulated before 5 May 2023, the date on which the decree came into force, are not taken into account in the 12-month count. For fixed-term contracts lasting more than 12 months, and in any case not exceeding 24 months, the new reasons that replace those of the Dignity decree come into play. There are three: in the cases envisaged by collective agreements (national, territorial or corporate); in the absence of the contractual provision and only up to 30 April 2024, the possibility is introduced that it is the parties, employer and employee, who identify them for needs of a technical, organizational or production nature; the replacement of other workers remains

ADMINISTRATION AND APPRENTICESHIP

There is also another novelty for permanent temporary agency contracts: workers with apprenticeship contracts and some categories, i.e. workers in mobility, unemployed with (non-agricultural) unemployment benefits or social safety nets for at least 6 months and disadvantaged workers

GOODBYE TO CITIZENSHIP INCOME

From 1 January 2024, the Citizenship Income is out of the picture and the inclusion check arrives for families with a disabled person, a minor or an over 60. Among the innovations introduced during the parliamentary examination is the extension of the check to people being treated in social and health services. Compared to the original formulation, the rules for “appropriate” job offers have changed: beneficiaries of the ADI with children under 14 will be required to accept a permanent offer only if within 80 kilometers or reachable in two hours with means of public transport. From 1 September, however, the Support for training and work arrives, which consists of a monthly allowance of 350 euros. And the information system for social and work inclusion makes its debut.

WEDGE CUT

Higher payrolls, from 1 July, for public and private employees. There is a further cut to the tax wedge, compared to the Budget law, in the form of a tax exemption: from 3% to 7% for annual incomes up to 25 thousand euros and from 2% to 6% for incomes up to 35 thousand euros. The exemption is in effect for pay periods up to 31 December 2023.

FRINGE BENEFITS

The tax-free threshold for goods or services granted by the employer, for this year, such as domestic utilities, rises from the current 258 euros to 3 thousand euros, but only for employees with dependent children.

TOURISM

There is also the tax reduction of overtime and night work on holidays for the tourism and spa sector: for the period from 1 June to 21 September 2023, a bonus equal to 15% of gross wages arrives.