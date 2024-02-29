It was last Wednesday, February 28, 2024 when the Labor and Social Welfare Commission of the Senate of the Republic approved the opinion containing the reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for double the bonus of workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Under this understanding, and after the approval of the reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) so that workers in the Mexican formal sector receive 30 days of salary instead of only 15 days of salarydifferent doubts have arisen about the labor amendment proposal.

In this sense, one of the questions that Mexican workers have about the reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to increase the bonus twice has to do with in itself it will apply this 2024That is, if in December of this year employees will receive more money for this legal benefit.

However, it should be taken into account that yesterday it was only approved in the Labor and Social Welfare Commission of the Lower House of the Congress of the Union, so the opinion containing the reform to the LFT will go to the Board of Directors of the Senate where They must schedule the day on which it is discussed in plenary.

Likewise, if the senators endorse the labor reform for the double bonus, the opinion will go to the Chamber of Deputies, where the Legislators from the lower house of the Federal Legislative Branch will debate the opinion and decide whether to endorse, modify or reject the proposed legislative amendment..

And, if the reform that will give 30 days of salary as a bonus to workers in the formal sector is approved in the Chamber of Deputies, this initiative will have to be approved in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by the head of the Mexican Federal Executive Branch, where the time in which the double bonus will begin to be applied will be established.

It is in this way that, At this point in the legislative discussion of the reform of the LFT of the double bonus, it cannot be stated that the double bonus will be applied in 2024.