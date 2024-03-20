Work | Could you handle this job? The municipality published a breathtaking job advertisement

The actual Finnish municipality of Oripää is looking for a library director whose field of duties is, to put it bluntly, broad.

“Is it You're Oripää's library director, aren't you?”

The municipality's job advertisement begins with a Hamlet reference, which seems appropriate for the task. However, it soon dawns on the applicant that the work tasks are not limited to the library.

In another announcement published on Friday, Oripää is looking for a library director. The application period ends on March 28 at 12 noon.

The announcement became a topic of conversation on social media, when people began to pay attention to the fact that the list of desired qualities from the applicant is quite long.

According to the announcement, the librarian's main job is naturally managing the municipality's only library.

Its in addition, the director of the library, who is also a member of the municipality's management team, must, among other things, develop the municipality's library and cultural services, act as the welfare board's presenter and be responsible for the welfare board's finances. In addition, the library director is the immediate supervisor of the wellness and exercise instructor and the leisure instructor.

He is also responsible for the municipality's cultural, museum and tourism services as well as immigration matters. In addition, he is part of the municipality's marketing group, among other things.

“We are looking for a visionary,” the announcement says.

However, the weekly working hours are usual, a good 36 hours a week. The position pays a monthly salary of 2,978.25 euros.

Suddenly it seems that there was some kind of error when preparing the notification. Perhaps the texts of the announcements for several positions have been mixed up unintentionally?

“No, it's not a mistake,” Oripää's culture director responsible for recruitment Mika Virtanen says and opens up a bit about the municipality's situation.

More than 1,300 inhabitants live in Oripää. The field of duties of the library director applied for in the advertisement is wide, but in a small municipality many positions are similar combined positions, where one position holder handles several positions at the same time.

“I myself am one of them. Until a few years ago, I was a class teacher with my own class, and at the same time I was acting as principal and director of education,” says Virtanen.

Nowadays, he “no longer” works as a primary school principal and director of education.

However, in a small municipality, the combined office holder does not have as much to do as in large municipalities, says Virtanen.

According to Virtanen, 75 percent of the work of the library director in Oripää is library work, the rest other things.

“The library is open four days a week, and one weekday is an office day, when cultural, museum and immigration matters are taken care of. The work can be done in collaboration with others, for example in the municipality's management group, so you don't have to carry the burden alone.”

Virtanen by Wednesday morning, there had been one application for the position.

“We'll see if there are more applications,” he says. There is hope in Virtanen's voice.

However, if a suitable applicant is not found within the application period, the position will probably be opened again.

“If it doesn't work, I could imagine that then we would think about whether the personnel's task field needs to be rebuilt in some way,” says Virtanen.