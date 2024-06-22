Work, companies looking for 768 thousand graduates: from doctors to engineers

The final exams started a few days ago and many young people, almost new graduates, will soon have to decide whether to enroll at university, also evaluating the opportunities that the job market offers for graduates of different fields of study. It is important, then, to know that in 2023 Italian industrial and service companies have planned to hire over 768 thousand graduates, equal to 13.9% of the total of 5.5 million scheduled employment contracts.

But companies have difficulty finding almost 1 in 2 graduates, i.e. 376 thousand figures. These are some of the indications coming from the Excelsior information system that Unioncamere creates in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, relating to job opportunities for graduates and analyzed together with AlmaLaurea in the volume ‘Graduates and work’.

The economics major is the degree course most requested by companies with 223 thousand contracts scheduled in 2023, followed by the set of addresses of engineeringwhich arrive at an overall request of 162 thousand profiles, divided into 53 thousand graduates in industrial engineering, 49 thousand in civil engineering and architecture, 45 thousand in electronic and information engineering and 15 thousand in other engineering fields. Other most requested addresses also include that of teaching and training (117 thousand), the healthcare and paramedical one (62 thousand) and that scientific-mathematical-physical-computer science (56 thousand).

Companies have encountered difficulties in finding 1 in 2 graduates, equal to 376 thousand entries in 2023 (49% of graduate earnings), accentuating an already complex situation which in 2019 affected 1 in 3 graduates. In 62.9% of cases the reason for these difficulties is given by the “supply gap”, that is, a small number of candidates available on the market, especially when looking for graduates from the statistics, healthcare and paramedical, medical and dental and chemical-pharmaceutical fields. The recruitment difficulties linked to the “skills gap”, or linked to inadequate training, indicated by companies in 29.3% of cases, are more limited.

The professions that companies have the most difficulty finding for graduates are particularly in the engineering, medical, paramedical and scientific fields. In more detail, among the “unavailable” professions we highlight electrical engineers (90.6%), information engineers (80.7%), nursing and midwifery healthcare professions (80.3%), technical managers of telematic networks and systems (74.5%), pharmacists (73.1%), specialists in medical therapies (71.4%), general practitioners (70.9%) and system designers and administrators ( 69.8%).

The data from the AlmaLaurea survey on the employment status of graduates offer useful indicators on the supply side to compose a more complete picture of the labor market for highly qualified human capital. In 2022 the employment rate – one year after obtaining the qualification – is equal to 75.4% among first level graduates and 77.1% among second level graduates. The comparison with previous findings confirms the positive trend not only compared to the previous year but also compared to what was observed in 2019. Furthermore, with the passage of time since obtaining the qualification, the employment opportunities offered to graduates improve: five years after degree, the employment rate is in fact equal to 92.1% for first level graduates and 88.7% for second level graduates.

In detail, they are observed higher employment rates five years after graduation for addresses electronic and information engineering (96.2%), statistics (95.8%), industrial engineering (95.6%), other addresses of engineering (95.0%) and inscientific area, mathematics, physics And informatics (92.6%).