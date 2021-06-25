Cig also for those with less than 15 employees. Subsidies from 12 to 30 months

The Draghi government accelerates for the reform of social safety nets. Labor Minister Andrea Orlando wants to deliver the document to be voted on in Parliament by the end of July. This plan is not part of the schedule of “enabling” reforms, which the prime minister intends to respect to the letter. But the dossier is on the table in Chigi – reads the Sole 24 Ore – and the draft on which the technicians are working is evaluated. Among the main measures envisaged, there is the enlargement of the Cig also for those who have fewer than 15 employees in the company, but there is the stop to that in derogation, all charged to the state.

It is assumed – continues the Sun – an ordinary and extraordinary subsidy of a maximum of 24 months in five years, valid only for industrial and artisan construction companies and the like. With a maximum duration of up to thirty months. While for companies under 15 employees, a maximum duration of one year is estimated. Among the various hypotheses there is also that of extending the Naspi up to 36 months or reducing the decrease in the allowance received from 3 to 2%. With the aim of reducing only 30% (now it is 50), the cut of the total amount received.