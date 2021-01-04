He The first holiday of 2021 was New Years and many are already wondering when the next one will be in Ecuador. The calendar of all holidays can be found in the following link, click here,

Carnival

He Ministry of Tourism published the list with all the holidays in 2021. The next holiday will be Carnival. The country will live four days off in February and, in addition, it will be one of the longest of the year. The festival will be from Saturday 13 to Tuesday February 16, 2021.

This holiday is not recoverable and the type of restrictions that the authorities will impose to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus is unknown. The next holiday will be in April, Good Friday.

In May we will have two holidays: Labor Day on May 1, and the Battle of Pinchincha, on May 24. In June and July there will be no holidays but in August we will have the First Cry of Independence festival. On October 9, the Independence of Guayaquil will be celebrated; on November 2 and 3, the Day of the Dead and Independence of Cuenca, respectively. The last holiday will be December 25, Christmas.