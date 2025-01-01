Work calendar 2025: these are the holidays and long weekends in each community

2025 has already begun, which, like every year, will have 14 paid and mandatory holidays for all workers and in all communities. With some peculiarities, such as that two of the national holidays will fall on Saturday or that Easter will arrive late, the third week of April.

All autonomies must celebrate nine national holidays: today, January 1, New Year’s Day; April 18, Good Friday; May 1, for the Labor Festival; on August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin; October 12, which is a National Holiday; November 1, All Saints’ Day; December 6, Constitution Day; on December 8, for the Immaculate Conception and on December 25, Christmas.

The rest of the holidays depend on the autonomous communities, and two of them depend on each municipality, so they vary from one locality to another.

Long weekends and long weekends

This 2025 there will be two long weekends throughout the country thanks to two holidays that fall on a Monday: next Monday, January 6, Three Kings’ Day, and December 8, Immaculate Conception Day. To these we must add, depending on the communities, the long weekends due to the transfer of the national holiday to Monday, October 13 or those formed by the day of the corresponding region, when it is also celebrated on the first day of the week. .

In the Balearic Islands, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja, for example, they will also have five consecutive days on the occasion of Holy Week, from April 17 to 21, coinciding with the weekend. In most communities, Holy Week will give rise to four consecutive holidays by declaring Holy Thursday or Easter Monday as such.

Shortly after, the Community of Madrid, for example, will have a long weekend in May for Labor Day, which falls on a Thursday, and Community Day, on Friday, May 2.

Holidays on Saturday or Sunday

If you are looking for which of them falls on a Sunday, we tell you that it will only occur on October 12, so the holiday will be the following Monday, October 13, or it will change to another date depending on your community. At the moment, only Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria and Extremadura have maintained the holiday that Monday. In the rest of the communities it will happen to another day.

In addition, two other national holidays fall on a Saturday: November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and December 6 (Constitution Day), so most workers will not enjoy this holiday.

The optional holidays for the communities are April 17 (Holy Thursday) and one of these two dates: March 19 (San José) or July 25 (Santiago Apóstol), which will depend on each territory.

In the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Galicia, this will also occur on holidays marking the day of their region: March 1, May 31 and May 17, respectively.

All holidays by autonomous community

With the exception of Melilla and the Principality of Asturias, which have not yet detailed their dates, these are all the holidays that have been approved by the autonomous communities:

Andalusia

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

February 28, Andalusia Day (Friday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

October 12, National Holiday (moved to Monday, October 13)

November 1, All Saints’ Day, (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Aragon

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

April 23, Aragon Day (Wednesday)

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

October 12, National Holiday (moves to Monday, October 13)

November 1, All Saints’ Day, (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Asturias

January: 1 and 6

April: 17 and 18

May: 1

August: 15

September: 8

October: 13

November: 1

December: 6, 8 and 25

Balearic Islands

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

March 1, Balearic Day (Saturday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

December 26, Easter Monday

Canary Islands

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Cantabria

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

July 28, Cantabria Institutions Day (Monday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

September 15, Well Appeared Day (Monday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Castilla y León: holidays

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

April 23, Castile and León Day (Wednesday)

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

October 12, National Holiday (moved to Monday, October 13)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Holidays in Castilla-La Mancha

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

May 31, Castilla-La Mancha Day (Saturday)

June 19, Corpus Christi (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Catalonia

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 18, Good Friday

April 21, Easter Monday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

June 24, Sant Joan (Tuesday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

September 11, Catalonia Day (Diada, Thursday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

December 26, Saint Stephen (Easter Monday)

Valencian Community

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

March 19, San José (Wednesday)

April 18, Good Friday

April 21, Easter Monday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

October 9, Valencian Community Day (Thursday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Estremadura

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

September 8, Extremadura Day (Monday)

October 12, National Holiday (moved to Monday, October 13)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Basque Country

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

April 21, Easter Monday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Friday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Galicia

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

May 17, Galician Literature Day (Saturday)

July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Friday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Community of Madrid

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

May 2, Community of Madrid Day (Friday)

July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Friday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Murcia Region

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

March 19, San José (Wednesday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

June 9, Day of the Region of Murcia (Monday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Navarre

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

April 21, Easter Monday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Friday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Rioja

January 1, New Year (Wednesday)

January 6, Three Kings Day (Monday)

April 17, Holy Thursday

April 18, Good Friday

April 21, Easter Monday

May 1, Labor Day (Thursday)

June 9, Rioja Day (Monday)

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin (Friday)

November 1, All Saints (Saturday)

December 6, Constitution Day (Saturday)

December 8, The Immaculate Conception (Monday)

December 25, Nativity of the Lord (Thursday)

Ceuta