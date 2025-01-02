As the new year begins, it’s time to take a look at the work calendar of the Community of Madrid to find out when the first long weekend of 2025 is, all the holidays and when Easter falls this year (among other notable dates). Furthermore, they already know each other the 12 holidays on the work calendar that Madrid chooses. To these dozen days of rest we must add another two, in this case a local designation, which each of the town councils decide.

The calendar validated by the Governing Council leaves the first bridge in the month of Januaryas the 6th is a Monday, and once again sets July 25, the day of Santiago Apóstol, as a holiday, which leaves a three-day long weekend that month. There will be another in the middle of August, when the 15th falls on a Friday.

This 2025 the days of rest for Easter will fall in the middle of April (April 17 and 18) and May will open with a ‘macrobridge’ because days 1 and 2, Workers’ Day and Community of Madrid Day, respectively, fall on Thursday and Friday this year.

The holidays of the Community of Madrid in 2025

January 1 (Wednesday, New Year)

January 6 (Monday, Epiphany of the Lord)

April 17 (Holy Thursday)

April 18 (Good Friday)

May 1 (Thursday, Labor Day)

May 2 (Friday, Community of Madrid Day)

July 25 (Friday, Saint James the Apostle Day)

August 15 (Friday, Assumption of the Virgin)

November 1 (Saturday, All Saints Day)

December 6 (Saturday, Constitution Day)

December 8 (Monday, Immaculate Conception Day)

December 25 (Thursday, Christmas Day)





The power to set the calendar of non-working holidays corresponds to the Government Council, although this issue is submitted for consultation to the parliamentary groups represented in the Assemblyin addition to other most representative economic and social entities and institutions of the region.

The decree that approved by the Community was sent to the State in September of last year with the 12 fixed dates. Each city council in the region incorporates those that correspond to them.