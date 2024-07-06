Work: Calderone, ‘growing in the South, lower data in the North and Center’

“Right now, work is growing in the South. We have a 7% increase with lower figures for the North and Center. We must invest in technology and skills, but also in the ability of young people to build new businesses themselves.” This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, during a round table at the fourth edition of the Forum in Masseria.

Work: Calderone, ‘permanent contracts are increasing, companies are investing’

in Italy “right now we have an increase in permanent jobs. It means that companies are investing, because they cannot find workers in sufficient numbers to compensate for the needs, they are holding on to valuable resources”. This was stated by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, during a round table at the fourth edition of the Forum in Masseria.

Work: Calderone, ‘level of collective bargaining in Italy is unmatched in the world’

“The level of Italian collective bargaining, the serious one made on the basis of the representativeness criteria of the stipulating organizations, has no equal in the entire panorama of industrialized and developed countries and not in Europe, but in the world”. This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, during a round table at the fourth edition of the Forum in Masseria.

Artificial Intelligence: Calderone, ‘risk of negative effects from repressive regulation’

“Too repressive regulation” on artificial intelligence in the world of work “could have a negative effect, in an international context in which we have to deal with countries that have a different approach and are more aggressive on the market, on the competition front”. This was stated by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, during a round table at the fourth edition of the Forum in Masseria.

Superbonus: Calderone, ‘it had a big impact on the birth of non-qualified companies’

Construction and agriculture “are sectors to monitor. The percentage of irregularities in agriculture is over 60% but it is not just undeclared work, but a whole series of irregularities of various kinds, formal, administrative to arrive at cases of exploitation. As for construction, alongside many regular companies a system has flourished linked to the need to hurry” and “the superbonus has had a significant impact on this, giving rise to unqualified companies”. This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone, at the fourth edition of the Forum in Masseria.