The American lander that is scheduled to arrive on the moon late Thursday evening contains work by a Dutch artist. Bram Reijnders, who was born in Venray and lives in Amsterdam, has created two objects for the mission. These are stored on a chip that is placed as luggage in the lander Odysseus. His work ranks among big names such as Pablo Picasso and Jeff Koons.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
10:30 PM
#Work #Limburg #artist #moon #American #lander #Odysseus
