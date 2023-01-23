Work, priorities are changing. Less sacrifices more freedom

There crisis it makes itself felt but despite this there is more and more a given in countertrend in the world of work that makes you think. The Italians they seem to aspire less and less to the fixed place, with all the risks that this choice entails. Increasingly peopleapparently, are not willing to keep anyway an unwelcome occupation just to get one salary. Like everywhere else in the world, the phenomenon of resignation. In the former nine months of 2022 – reads the Messenger – further one million and 600 thousands people, in our country, have left their jobs, with one growth of 22 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. It is a well-known phenomenon in the United States who have baptized it Great Designationthe great escape from offices, factories and shops.

We talk about post-Covid effect. Many return workers from smartworking– continues the Messenger – after having experienced the benefits of smart working from home, with limited hours and without breathing down their necks, they are not willing to come back at the old desk. But there’s more. Young people in particular, attracted by the mirage of starting their own business, give up low-paying contracts and demoted with respect to the studies carried out. Better wait the next opportunity that live unhappy, precarious and with little money in your pocket. Especially for those who work in the sector technological And computer scientist. The phenomenon of the Great resignations, according to the calculations of the specialized agency Randstad, is grew by 44% in the last 18 months and in 76% of cases it is, in fact, of millennials. Among the main causes are dissatisfaction, demotivation and lack of goals. And in half of the companies the resignations affect on company performance levels and on the internal climate.

