Work, data ok in the private sector after the collapse in the Covid period

Almost one million new ones have been created in the last two years jobs employed in the non-agricultural private sector (net of terminations). This can be read in the focus of the joint note on the labor market produced by the Ministry of Labour, the Bank of Italy and Anpal, which underlines that “the recovery has completely reabsorbed the fall caused by the health emergency”. In particular, as the data indicate, in 2021 net activations were +602 thousand and in 2022 +382 thousand (in total +984 thousand).

In the first eleven months of the year just passed the number of unemployed it decreased by about 120,000 units, a significant reduction even if less pronounced than that of 2021. The slowdown in the labor market in the second half of 2022 was reflected in an increase in the number of unemployed. This was revealed in the joint note ‘The labor market: data and analysis’ by the Ministry of Labour, the Bank of Italy and Anpal.

