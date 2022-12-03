Work, Cgia: in 2023 the most critical situations will occur in the Center-South

Despite the recent encouraging data from Istat on employment front which recorded a growth rate of 60.5% in October, a record level since 1977, the first year of the historical series, the economic forecasts for 2023 are not particularly rosy. Compared to 2022 GDP growth and household consumption is bound to reset and this will help to increase the number of unemployed, at least 63,000 units. The total number of jobless, in fact, in 2023 will touch the quota of 2,118,000.

In absolute terms, the most critical situations will occur in Center-South: distribution that already today presents a very worrying level of employment fragility. Naples, Rome, Caserta, Latina, Frosinone, Bari, Messina, Catania and Syracuse will be the provinces that will record the greatest increases. To say it is the Studies Office of the Cgia based on an elaboration of Istat data and Prometeia forecasts.

Albeit affected by returns to the post of work of the layoffs and from the stabilization of forward contracts, the day before yesterday, recalls the Cgia, Istat reported that last October employment reached historical record. A great result which, however, could be reversed within a few months. In 2023, in fact, the unemployment rate is set to rise to 8.4 percent. A level, however, which once again aligns with the 2011 figure; year that anticipated the sovereign debt crisis of 2012-2013. The Centre-South will be the geographical division most “affected”: the incidence of the sum of the new unemployed in Sicily (+12,735), Lazio (+12,665) and Campania (+11,054) will be equal to 58 per cent of the national total.

