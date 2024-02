Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 2:51 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, together with the manager of Health Area VI, Andrés Carrillo, and the general director of Primary Care, María José Marín, signed this Wednesday the act of rethinking and pulling ropes on the plot where HE …