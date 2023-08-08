The day has come. Today begins the assembly of the great scaffolding that will allow the expected restoration works of the imafronte of the Cathedral of Murcia to be carried out. Yesterday several workers could be seen finishing dismantling the protection panels at the foot of the façade to prevent any type of landslide from injuring passers-by, as well as moving material to the area.

The works will keep the cathedral front covered for a year, as announced a few weeks ago by the Diocese of Cartagena and the author of the project, the architect Juan de Dios de la Hoz. This will not be the only set-up performance that will take place in the coming months in the emblematic Cardenal Belluga square. Thus, the City Council will finish executing the accessible itinerary that must join the Glorieta and ZigZag and that had generated some controversy due to the replacement of the travertine marble tiles in the square with tactile paving pieces.

Rafael Moneo, author of the last reform of the emblematic enclave, as reported by LA VERDAD, contacted the City Council when he learned about the project to offer his help and contribute to this intervention aesthetically respecting the unique design, which dates from the 90’s.

Finally, the action designed by the studio of the prestigious architect proposes using the alignments that connect the center of the square with the mouths of the adjacent streets to renew the pavement. The works cover 212 linear meters and 128 square meters. The execution period is 15 days and will allow the square to be adapted to the current regulations on accessibility, indicates the Consistory.