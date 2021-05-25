Carrying out a complete diagnosis of the situation of the historic center will be the starting point to commission the drafting of the Master Plan for its integral regeneration. The document must be finalized before the end of the year to participate in the European Next Generation funds for economic reconstruction after the pandemic.

The Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, chaired yesterday at the headquarters of the Ceclor employer the first meeting of the technical commission of the revitalization project of the old part of the city. Representatives of the Development Institute (Info), the Ministry of Finance, the Institute of Credit and Finance (Icref) and the councils of Urbanism, Historic Center, Culture, Economy and Tourism were part of it, as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the board of directors of Ceclor.

Diez de Revenga stated that “today it’s time to start solving, to specify the solutions and not stop working to complete the launch of the new Lorca.” He pointed out that ten years after the earthquakes the entire city has been rehabilitated and that the old town is “the icing on the cake.” European funds will be “key” in the project but he also considered that “It is not just a question of money, but of making a good diagnosis and good solution proposals”, that are attractive to compete with the rest of the localities.

The treasurer of Ceclor and future president of the employer’s association, Juan Jódar, told LA VERDAD that for the drafting of the Master Plan, the document requested by the Social Council of the City in the previous legislature with proposals for the regeneration of the helmet will be taken into account. historical. This is a compilation made by the Faculty of Social Work of more than a dozen studies that have been prepared so far in order for this “previous diagnosis to be representative of the concern of Lorca society” for the degradation of the acting zone.

Social participation



Jódar pointed out that the City Council has promised to approve in June initially the Special Plan for the Protection and Integral Rehabilitation of the Historic-Artistic Complex of Lorca (Peprich) and that document will be essential to know what actions the new regulations allow, since the « confinement »of the current one almost completely prevents urban development in the area. It is also expected that the General Directorate of Cultural Assets will join the technical commission of the regeneration project, because “it has a lot to say about the classification of properties.

For his part, the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales, said that the regeneration of the old part of Lorca will be a “booster” for tourism and housing and for the growth of commerce and hospitality in the municipality. He was convinced that the regional strategy will “create wealth” and affirmed that the City Council will work to speed up the project as much as possible.