The Palacio de los Deportes will become a top-level sports facility with the works it will undergo to host the basketball Super Cup, to be held in Murcia between September 16 and 17, and which will mean an improvement in the facilities that will be used by the city’s sports clubs for the rest of the season. The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, accompanied by the Councilor for Sports, Miguel Ángel Noguera, supervised the start of the work.

The works will consist of an intense and deep renovation of the sports facility, which will mean a significant leap in quality for it. The central court will be one of the spaces in which the sanding and varnishing of the platform and the provision of new lighting to the central court and the stands will be performed.

In addition, the installation of a new public address system and video scoreboard is planned, as well as the provision of a telecommunications system, improvement in air conditioning and security measures. Likewise, the environment of the sports venue will be adapted.

This Thursday the works for the renovation of the changing rooms began. Action will be taken in three of them (4, 5 and 6), on an area of ​​87 m2. The cabinets will be demolished and the existing pavement will be grouted. Likewise, the benches will be relocated and adapted to leave an open space in the area, as established by the ACB regulations.

The mayor of Murcia stressed that “an intense and profound renovation of the Palacio de Deportes will be carried out, which will be ready to welcome the more than 7,000 spectators who will gather at this sporting event.”

The actions are framed in the work that the City Council carries out to promote and support Murcian sports talent. The result and improvements of these works will benefit the clubs that use the Palacio de Deportes for training and competitions.

With the renovation of these facilities, and the historic milestone of hosting the Endesa Super Cup, Murcia takes a qualitative leap never seen before, in order to reinforce and promote the city as the setting for top-level competitions.