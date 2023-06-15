Thursday, June 15, 2023, 4:48 p.m.



Work has begun at the Cieza Social Welfare Center with the aim of relocating the care spaces of the Care Center for Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI). The women who receive care in this service, as well as their children, find themselves in a particularly vulnerable situation, which is why they have specific privacy needs. Going to these services and having a more private space prevents chance encounters between the victims and the aggressors.

“Therefore, these works are one more measure of protection for those women who have suffered attacks and their children, who sometimes also go to specific services that are provided in this center,” said municipal sources. These works are the result of collaboration between the Department of Women and Equality and the Department of Employment, which, through the Local Public Employment program, is carrying out the works. “This is another example of coordination between the services of the City Council to achieve common objectives,” said the same sources.