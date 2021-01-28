The data from the EPA already allows us to assess what the balance of 2020 for employment in Spain has been. Total employment had been increasing steadily since 2013. As we all remember, the first state of alarm last March caused a sudden stop in economic activity, which was reflected in a significant drop in employment (and GDP) in the second trimester. The third quarter brought a rebound, but employment had not returned to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. Unfortunately, the first half of 2021 doesn’t look like it’s going to be much better …

