Work, sacrifice and availability: this is what Simone Inzaghi will ask when he speaks to the entire group at Pinetina. Yesterday, during the Italian night, the last matches of this break were played for the national teams (Ecuador-Chile and Brazil-Argentina) and now the Piacenza coach is only waiting for the return of Sanchez, Carlos Augusto and Lautaro Martinez to prepare for the derby ‘Italy on Sunday and, more generally, the sprint for the title of winter champion.

Inzaghi has little doubt that the group will immediately return to having the right mentality. The ups and downs of 2022-23 are a thing of the past because there was a leap in motivation and continuity of performance. At a mental level, the challenge against the Lady is one of those matches that prepare themselves; ditto the following match in the championship at Maradona against Napoli. Simone’s reasoning, however, is more long-term: the three “keys” (work, sacrifice and availability) that led his Inter to be in first place at the end of November both in Serie A and in the Champions League group will have to be three symbols badges until the end of the season. Because according to him they were decisive in achieving 13 successes in the first 16 official matches.

A LONG WAY

—

In 2022-23 Inter reached the final of the Italian Cup and Champions League and played 57 matches in total. Now he is “just” at 16 or less than a third of the way there. This is why, despite the important results obtained (best attack and best defense in Serie A) it is forbidden to take your foot off the accelerator. Both during the races and above all during the weekly work at Pinetina. There is still a long way to go and whether the second star will be there at the end will only be understood based on the performance and maturity that the team shows. Inzaghi will continue to use turnover, to measure his energy, but the mentality of his men will be fundamental, the approaches they will have to matches: in 15 of the 16 matches played so far, the Nerazzurri have always taken the lead. We need to pick up where we started. Despite the start it won’t be easy due to the value of the opponents and the absences in defense (Pavard and Bastoni). This is why working on the head, with the complete dressing room (excluding injured players), will be as fundamental as the work to be done on the pitch. It is forbidden to feel grown up or already well advanced with the work. There is still a long way to go. Inzaghi is aware of it. Soon his men will also remember it.