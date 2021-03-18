Thursday, March 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Work As many as half of the state’s office space will be vacated in the next few years, with many office buildings threatened with demolition

by admin
March 18, 2021
in World
0

Nearly four out of five government employees still have their own office in the office. In the future, work will be done in office hotels, shared facilities and remotely anytime from anywhere.

County Government the house at the parade ground in Mikkeli emptied this week when the regional government agency moved away.

“Good question,” says the regional director of Senate Properties Jyrki Reinikainen further use of the building. At least for the time being, the rooms of a culturally and historically valuable building are yawning deserted.

.
#Work #states #office #space #vacated #years #office #buildings #threatened #demolition

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Donald Trump's sinking star: when suddenly nobody is interested in the ex-US president anymore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.