Work As many as half of the state’s office space will be vacated in the next few years, with many office buildings threatened with demolition

Nearly four out of five government employees still have their own office in the office. In the future, work will be done in office hotels, shared facilities and remotely anytime from anywhere.

County Government the house at the parade ground in Mikkeli emptied this week when the regional government agency moved away.

“Good question,” says the regional director of Senate Properties Jyrki Reinikainen further use of the building. At least for the time being, the rooms of a culturally and historically valuable building are yawning deserted.