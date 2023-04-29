Policeman René Russ (66) still likes it: the father at the grave of his drowned son. Relatives could not find the man – it turned out that he had been sitting in the cemetery for hours. Russ settles down next to him and the two talk for hours. It illustrates why he chose to become a family agent six years ago. “Then you know that your job matters.”
Emma Thies, Ard Schouten
Latest update:
5:51 pm
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Work #family #agent #hours #René #sat #father #grave #drowned #son
Leave a Reply