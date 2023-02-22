reconcile these two activities within the same home, however, especially if there are many of you, it may not be easy. Below, some data on remote working and distance learning in Italy, and some useful tips to promote productivity when there are both students and remote workers at home.

E-learning and smart working are increasing: Observatory data

For what concern work remotelythe data collected by the Smart Working Observatory in 2022 recorded increments of percentages both in the sector of big business (91%equivalent to 1.68 million smart workers) which in PMI (48% of remote workers).

In the environment university I am more than 160 thousand students enrolled in online universities: the same number of online universities has grown considerably, and has reached a total of 400 different universities offering courses remotely. The compulsory schools instead they saw a total return to face-to-face lessons, above all due to the difficulties encountered by many students in dad. However, still today it is usedhybrid teaching in case of need, for example if one or more students or teachers test positive for Covid.

Dad and smart working in the same house: how to reconcile them

Reconciling both activities within the same walls may seem impossible, especially in the case of large families. But that’s not the case: just pay attention to some aspects to make the experience pleasant and thus increase everyone’s productivity.

A first easily adoptable strategy is the PC rental, tablets and smartphones: many manufacturers of electronic devices now make their devices available for extremely variable periods of time, in relation to consumer needs. This allows for a short-term rental (even daily) or long-term (with annual coverage). Several companies have come to grant the loan for use for these devices, in order to guarantee its employees all the necessary equipment for the job without having to pay anything.

A fundamental element to pay attention to, to allow everyone to work and study at the same time, is the Wifi connection. To avoid line interruption problems, which are very annoying when you are following a lesson or if you are working, you need to rely on an Internet connection powerful. You can select the best offers adsl with Facile.ita service that compares the different rates online and helps you find the most suitable one for your needs easily.

It is also advisable to have instruments specific how headphones – which will avoid overlapping of the various audio – and systems wireless charging – useful if you don’t have a fixed workstation – to facilitate work and study.

Furthermore, to reconcile the two activities remotely is important to plan in advance theassignment of posts for each member of the family, also preparing all the material necessary to work or study already the night before.

If possible, the ideal is to bet on flexible working, a working method adopted above all by large companies which allows the employee to organize their time as they see fit. Flexible working, in fact, provides for the achievement of certain tasks, and a fixed amount of hours to be respected is not taken into consideration.

Finally, it is important to create some spaces dedicated to each oneso as to facilitate the maintenance of concentration of all, and of family calendarsso that at any time it is possible to view the commitments of the other family members.

While not everyone is in favor of these new ways of working, not even some CEOs of leading companies, it is clear that they represent an important trend for the future. Therefore, it is good to familiarize yourself with them today.