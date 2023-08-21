For a certain period of time, this important institution, namely the apprenticeship, was lost

What is Apprenticeship? For apprenticeship it generally means a learning path relating to an economic-professional sector, aimed at acquiring qualifications or professional credits and characterized by periods carried out in the context of work, of significant duration, and by periods carried out in training or school institutions. Why did I open this article like this?

I refer to the article The work is there, but the staff is lacking. Untraceable 48% of the workforce – Affaritaliani.it where it is said that the Confcraftsmanship it has raised the alarm because it cannot find qualified or specialized manpower. At this point, from direct experience, I can say that this type of training: from apprenticeship to the qualification of general worker, then moving on to the skilled worker and finally to the specialized one, was always delegated only and exclusively to companies that could count on people ” interested” in doing a job that was generally congenial. Today that is no longer the case.

For a certain period of time, this important institution was lost, ie the apprenticeshipwhere training is almost always postponed to an internship of a few months or a few weeks a year dividing time between school and work and which is also not insured see: Dead intern, it is unacceptable that there is no compensation from Inail – Affaritaliani.it.

Nothing wrong with all of this, but if you want to train a turner, a bricklayer or a blacksmith, the only solution is the one in the field. Surely for companies it is a matter of costs and there is no doubt that they are high, and here it is that one could intervene with training contracts paid in a decent way (over 9 euros per hour) by simply paying the insurance INAIL and other non-expensive coverage recognizing, as in the past the INPS figurative contributions were done, so we could train staff in non-biblical times. Today there is work, but it doesn’t say anywhere that regardless of age, highly qualified personnel cannot be trained within the company. Another view is to wait for robotics and intelligence Artificial replace these current shortcomings; is it worth it?

We can’t all be engineers, but if the market requires it, businesses and institutions should sit down at a working table and quickly decide to involve: on the one hand, companies, by making trainers available, on the other, making a sacrifice by not burdening the social security companies. The advantage is evident for all three subjects: i workers, companies and institutions, which will be able to produce GDP and increase consumption. But I want to make a reflection. Those who are at home try to think about qualifying or specializing and maybe over time they will also be able to negotiate both the salary part and their job position. Are the opportunities there? Let’s make an effort and seize the opportunity. Do you want a motto from the 70s? Work and produce! Thank you.

