Work | American Wolt driver noticed on Tinder that his work is not appreciated in Finland: “It's really difficult here”

American Brian Kidd has applied for hundreds of jobs in Finland without success. For the last couple of years, he has been working as a Wolt driver in Espoo.

Brian Kidd, an American living in Espoo, has to work up to 100-hour weeks as a Wolt driver, because he can't get a better job as he doesn't know the language. According to him, foreigners are given too rosy a picture of the Finnish labor market.

in Espoo resident US citizen Brian Kidd49, always anxiously awaits the moment when work matters come up on the dating app Tinder.

When Kidd says he's Wolt's food courier, the vast majority of potential dating partners are gone like ashes in the wind. According to him, the work of a Wolt driver is not a highly respected profession in the eyes of Finnish women.