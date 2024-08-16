Work | Ambiguities were revealed regarding the contracts of Coldplay concert ushers

Work|The CEO of the company that hired the event supervisors believes that the wording of his company’s contract documents should be checked.

The July ones Coldplay’s concerts have caused a stir in the security industry, because special features have been revealed in the contracts of the event’s orderlies.

Based on the contracts, it seems that the employees could have even been liable for compensation to the employer if they fall ill and cannot go to work.

“If the contractor does not arrive for the ordered work or leaves the agreed assignment unfinished, he is obliged to fully compensate for the damages he has caused,” the contract seen by HS reads.

The matter came to light when the Safety and Security Association published on the subject Facebook update on Friday.

The spokesman for the security trade union Sami Kymäläinen according to the trade union became aware of the matter when the janitor who worked at the concerts contacted them. After the Facebook publication, several law enforcement officers have informed the union that they have encountered something similar.

According to Kymäläinen, the company behind the contracts has been operating in a “legal gray area”.

The clause dealing with compensation for damages in the commission agreement enables the client of the work to ask the employee to pay, for example, a substitute hired due to illness.

Kymäläinen points out that law enforcement gigs are mainly staffed by young people who do not necessarily understand the legalities of working life.

According to him, the section related to compensation for damages enables, for example, that the employee may have to pay, for example, a part of the salary of the employee replacing him.

“If, for example, an employee announces that he is sick an hour before his shift, the employee who replaces him may have to be paid double wages. Then the original employee can be liable for the excess compensation within the scope of the contract he made,” Kymäläinen estimates.

Kymäläinen is also concerned that the orderlies working at gigs do not necessarily have insurance when the companies do not guarantee them.

“However, this is a mass event with risks,” Kymäläinen states.

One One of the security guards who worked at Coldplay’s concerts tells HS that he was prevented from completing his shift due to illness. He does not appear in the story under his own name, as the matter concerns his employment and health information. His identity is known to HS.

Coldplay performed at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on four days in July: Saturday 27.7., Sunday 28.7., Tuesday 30.7. and on Wednesday 31.7.

The supervisor says that as a result of his illness, part of his salary was left unpaid. In a normal employment relationship, the salary is also paid for sick time, but in this type of assignment agreement the limit is more variable.

HS has also seen the message exchange of KST’s Whatsapp group. The sender of the messages calls the principals, i.e. those ordering the work, as front persons. This suggests that a classic employment relationship could be interpreted between the gig workers and the work orderers – contrary to what the assignment contract suggests.

Gig workers are also told about shifts and salary payments, and not, for example, invoicing.

“We are treated like employees in everything but money,” states the order supervisor.

The law enforcement officer interviewed by HS has complained to the regional administrative agency about KST’s activities with his colleagues.

On the first page of the assignment agreement, it is stated that there is no employment relationship between the principal, i.e. the person ordering the work, and the contractor, i.e. the recipient of the work.

Coldplay order control of the gigs has been handled by a company called KS Turvamieht oy. Its CEO Petri Maaranen tells HS by message that no employee has ever had to compensate the company for their absence.

According to Maaranen, the compensation clause aims to ensure that employees report their absences in good time.

“The wording may not create the right picture in relation to this case, but they obviously still need to be checked with a view to the future”, says Maaranen in the message he sent.

But is the arrangement appropriate from the point of view of labor law?

Emeritus professor of labor law at the University of Turku Seppo Koskinen notes that the distinction between an employee and, for example, a small business owner is often complicated. Koskinen describes the situation of KST order supervisors as difficult.

“The starting assumption is always that work is done as an employee,” Koskinen states, “if these security personnel have not had a company or even any business name, then the assumption is that they have done work as an employee.”

However, based on the commission agreement alone, Koskinen would not classify orderlies as employees. In order to decide the legality, other factors must be taken into account, such as the previously mentioned messages.

When discussing the damages clause of the commission agreement, Koskinen refers to the Damages Act. According to it, the employer is obliged to compensate the damage caused by the employee or an entrepreneur comparable to the employee. In light of this, the security guards who worked at Coldplay’s concerts should not have to pay for the damage they caused. It is the employer’s duty.

Employees get paid for sick time, but small business owners don’t. There is no direct answer to whether the KST arrangement is appropriate. According to Koskinen, it could only be resolved in court.