Work | Akava Works: Residence permits for employees drastically reduced

Work|The development worries Akava’s chairman, who says that Finland has not been a particularly attractive place to work for international talents in the past.

Employees residence permits have decreased sharply in the first half of the year, according to the immigration overview of the Akava think tank Akava Works. Statistics from the Finnish Immigration Service have been used as the source of the review and it focuses on the first residence permits.

According to the review, the number of residence permits for employees was just under 1,800 in the second quarter of this year. The decrease from the last quarter of last year is more than 40 percent.

The reason behind this is said to be a collapse in the number of permits granted especially to the social and health sector. While almost 600 employees’ residence permits were granted to the social security sector in the last quarter of last year, only 77 were granted in the second quarter of this year.

Also the number of work permits for special experts is decreasing. According to the review, the downward trend that has continued for a couple of years seems to be leveling off now, but the level of permits is low compared to previous years.

A total of almost 300 permits were issued in the second quarter of the year.

According to Akava, the decrease in the number of work permits for special experts is partly explained by the fact that two years ago, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine brought an exceptionally large number of Russian special experts to Finland. Since then, the migration flow of Russians has decreased sharply.

Among the industries, the largest decrease in work permits for special experts has been in the ICT sector, which for years has been the largest employer of special experts aspiring to Finland.

Instead, special experts were granted a record number of extension permits. This is said to be due to the fact that in 2022 a significant number of first residence permits were granted to special experts, which have now expired after two years.

According to the review, a total of more than 12,100 first residence permits were issued in April–June, which is a couple of hundred more than in the same period a year earlier.

About 4,600 of these permits were granted for family reasons, 3,200 for work, 4,200 for study and more than 200 for other reasons.

According to the review, the increase in the total number is mainly explained by the fact that student residence permits increased by a fifth from last year.

Awkward chairman Maria Löfgren tells STT that he is worried about the situation. He points out that Finland has not been a particularly attractive place to work for international talents in the past.

“We have received a message from the member associations that their members with an international background are worried about the policies that are now in the government program and what is being implemented,” says Löfgren.

Akawa believes that the government should reevaluate the immigration policies of the government program. In Löfgren’s opinion, the so-called three-month or six-month rule, according to which a person with a work-based permit should leave the country if he does not enter into a new employment relationship within the deadline, should be re-examined most urgently.

“It is not realistic to think that the recruitment process in general would necessarily be over in such three- or six-month schedules,” says Löfgren.

Akawa would also be willing to waive the labor availability consideration. In the organization’s opinion, language and integration training should start as soon as you arrive in the country. According to Akava, those who have completed their university studies in Finland should automatically be granted a residence permit.

“We need those international experts. And at worst, this will lead to them not wanting to come here to Finland if we become a country with a very strict immigration policy,” says Löfgren.