The sun appeared again yesterday after a few weeks of rain in the region, where citizens are not used to water falling from the sky so often.

After several days of numerous incidents caused by the storm, which also brought wind and snow, Murcia city councils now have to undertake work against the clock to repair as soon as possible the damage caused, both on beaches and on promenades, with the Week Santa on top

The municipal brigades of Cartagena began cleaning the beaches first thing yesterday to remove the remains of furniture, branches, algae and other materials that the storm of recent days left on the sand. «Around thirty workers participate, including coastal and cleaning brigades. There are four teams, accompanied by machinery. Two began working on the Mediterranean side of La Manga, while another did so on the Mar Menor coastline and the fourth is in charge of Isla Plana and La Azohía”, explained the mayor, Noelia Arroyo. In the next few hours, they will eliminate the ramblizos and the unevenness. Later, they will relocate the walkways, the litter bins and other elements of urban furniture. The City Council has requested the help of the Demarcation of Coasts to replace, later, the sand that the storm has taken.

In Cabo de Palos, the revision tasks have begun to repair the lighting and the wood and cobblestones that have fallen off the promenade.

On the other hand, the mayor of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, confirmed that there are beaches that have lost a lot of sand, as well as damage to lavapiés, walkways and signage. Municipal services work at a forced pace, with the help of students from mixed employment programs.