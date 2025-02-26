Work accelerates to bring the reduction of working hours to Congress after the opinion of the CES

One more step in the processing of the law to reduce the working day at 37 and a half hours. This Wednesday, the Economic and Social Council (CES) has almost unanimously approved its opinion on the draft Government’s Law, with a critical text that shows the division of the advisory body, but that has not been settled with a rejection of the norm, a possibility that was on the table. Therefore, the Ministry of Labor has celebrated the opinion, which considers a “support” and that “drives” the measure for the great challenge: parliamentary processing.

Goodbye at 40 hours of working hours and reform of the Hours registration: the keys to the pact between work and the unions

The text approved by the CES, with only two votes against the EL and CIG unions, recognizes “the importance of progress in the reduction of the workday”, although it does not reach consensus in several central issues. For example, if the reduction of the working day must be done by law or through collective bargaining.

The lack of agreement of the opinion is quite logical, since the agency is made up of employers, unions and groups of the so -called ‘third sector’ (where they have a lot of weight of employer, agrarian and fishing organizations), and the social dialogue failed to incorporate entrepreneurs into an agreement on the reduction of day.

Therefore, that the CES has not completely rejected the draft and has achieved a text of minimal agreeing its differences, and recognizing the reduction of the day as an “advance”, it has been received as good news in the Ministry of Labor. The department of Yolanda Díaz even considers that it is a “support” that “will allow the approval” of the measure.

A for the second round in the Council of Ministers

The Ministry now focuses on accelerating the work to overcome the following procedure: the second round in the Council of Ministers, which will send the legal text to the Congress of Deputies. This yes, the fire test so that the reduction of the working day at 37 and a half hours is a reality.

The department of Yolanda Díaz has explained that “it will take into consideration the independent contributions of the CES” and thank their members for their work. “They have contributed to enriching a rule that, after passing through the parliamentary chambers, will decisively improve the labor rights of our country,” they argue.

Specifically, work studies making some adjustments, but basically technical, to the legal text before it passes in second round by the Council of Ministers. For example, some retouching so that the right to digital disconnection is not understood in a restrictive manner or mentions of respect for data protection legislation.

On the recommendation of the CES of greater flexibility in the entry into force of the standard, in work they are not intended to move from the maximum date of December 31, 2025. However, they are studying to grant this same period of adaptation to companies even if they are not covered by collective agreements, as granted to those who do.

Although there is no date for the second round of the Law in the Council of Ministers, everything seems to indicate that it will occur in March, since the Ministry of Labor has pressed a lot for the urgent processing of the legislation and the opinion of the CES was the most relevant pending report before taking this step.

The CES is divided into its examination to the law to reduce the working day and ask for more “flexibility” in its application



However, given the critical content of the opinion of the CES and the internal tensions in the Government for several issues, such as the taxation of the minimum wage, it will be necessary to see if some differences in the Executive do not resurface again before sending the law to the Parliament to reduce the workday.