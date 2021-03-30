Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Work About one in five shift workers suffers from sleep disorders, half are constantly tired in their free time

March 30, 2021
About Every fifth shift worker suffers from a sleep disorder caused by shift work, according to a joint study conducted by the University of Helsinki and the National Institute of Occupational Health.

The study also found that people with sleep disorders recover more slowly during their holidays and half of them are practically constantly tired in their free time.

In addition, many shift workers suffer from insomnia or severe fatigue, and if they persist for a long time, symptoms can lead to a shift sleep disorder.

The disorder can increase the previously known risks of shift work, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and accidents.

