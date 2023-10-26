Work | A serial litterer torments pedestrians on Mannerheimintie

A resident who throws his trash on the street continues his activities on Mannerheimintie.

Bio waste are still lying here and there in the middle of Mannerheimintie.

The littering that has been going on for more than half a year has still not stopped, but the resident of the house located along Mannerheimintie in Taka-Töölö is still throwing his waste on the street.

The resident has thrown, among other things, organic waste, lunch boxes and glass into the street.

The housing association has now placed booms on the street below the garbage collector’s window. The chairman of the housing company tells HS that the company installed the barriers to protect pedestrians.

The booms are temporary, and the building company’s goal is to end littering within this year.

According to the city of Helsinki, placing booms on the street is allowed, as the housing company tries to protect street users. Similar booms are used, for example, to warn of falling snow.

Garbage thrower has been throwing his waste on the street at least since spring. The chairman of the board of the housing company said previously To HS, that both the owner of the apartment and the housing company have already started the eviction process and taking possession.