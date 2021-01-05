Work A glance at emails in the evening insidiously increases the morning workload, says the psychologist – These little acts make every teleworker’s days more efficient

One million Finns stayed telecommuting last spring. Occupational health psychologist Nina Lyytinen talks about how to manage your own work, things go smoothly and the work ethic stays the same, even if you are not physically at work.

When the workday is over, occupational health psychologist Nina Lyytinen binds his running shoes and goes for a run in the forests of Nuuksio, Espoo. Fresh air flows into the lungs, the scents of the forest hover in the nostrils and the foot rises slightly.

The running loop is a transition phase in which Lyytinen breaks away from the workday and gives room for other thoughts, although sometimes thoughts of how to solve a problem come to mind.