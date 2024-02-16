Two of the reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that have created the most expectations among Mexican workers for 2024 are, on the one hand, the one proposed by the reduction of the working day from 48 hours to 40 hoursand, on the other hand, the one that contemplates increase the bonus from 15 days to 30 days minimum.

However, it should be kept in mind that, for these reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to truly benefit Mexican workers, they must comply with two basic conditions.

In this sense, it is worth not losing sight of the fact that the two conditions that must be met, yes or yes, so that the aforementioned labor amendments benefit workers in the Mexican national territory are the following:

*Must be approved by the Congress of the Union and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

*Workers must work in the Mexican formal sector, that is, they must work for companies and employers that pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and contributions to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

As you could see, there are two fundamental conditions that, yes or yes, must be met so that both the 40-hour work day and the 30-day bonus of salary can become a reality in Mexico.

Work 40 hours and receive 30 days of bonus? Only if these TWO CONDITIONS are met | LFT/Photo: Unsplash

What has been the reform to the LFT that has made the most progress?

Now, at this point it is worth asking ourselves which of the reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that have been presented in recent months has made the most progress in the Federal Legislative Branch for its approval and subsequent implementation in favor of workers. collaborators of companies and employers.

Work 40 hours and receive 30 days of bonus? Only if these TWO CONDITIONS are met | LFT/Photo: Freepik

Thus, according to the resolutions taken by Mexican legislators, the initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that has made the most progress in the Congress of the Union, to date, has been which proposes the reduction of the working day from 48 hours to 40 hours.

The reason why it can be stated that the reform to reduce the work week is the initiative to amend the LFT that has made the most progress in the Mexican Congress is because there is already a specific date for it to be debated by second occasion.

In addition to the fact that the Chamber of Deputies plans to debate the labor reform proposal so that workers can rest two days a week in March 2024, it should be remembered that an open parliament was already held where the advantages and disadvantages were presented. of this proposal. same that will be integrated into the new opinion.