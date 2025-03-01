The American tycoon has returned to doubt the work model of its employees and has unleashed the controversy after a new message on the social network X where he says that he will triple the workday from 40 to 120 hours a week for workers of the government efficiency department, an entity linked to the administration of Donald Trump.

This new madness of the founder of Tesla triples the weekly hours of work, which reinforces Musk’s inflexible position against teleworking and policies that promote conciliation between professional and personal life. In recent years, Elon Musk has defended the harsh face -to -face working hours on the argument that maximum dedication is key to innovation and business success.

Doge is Working 120 Hour a Week. Our Bureaucratic Opponents Optimistical Work 40 Hours a Week. That is why they are losing so fast. https://t.co/dxtrl5rj1k – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

Musk criticizes conventional public officials

In his X message, the American has made a comparison between the employees of the Department of Government Efficiency and conventional public officials, whom he disqualified when referring to them as “bureaucratic opponents“. With this comment, the businessman sought to discredit the work within public administration and democratic institutions.

On the other hand, the tycoon warned that those Doge employees who did not respond to a message in which they were asked to justify their performance of the previous week could face the dismissal, despite not having the legal authority to execute such a measure.