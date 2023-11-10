We must start from a consideration: in war there are no reasons, but only the wrong that is worth supporting at that moment. And it applies to everyone, whatever their faction.

Perhaps we have not reflected enough in recent years on how our lexicon has changed since February 2022. Let’s say that Covid had provided us with a first taste of barbarism, but it was still a formless enemy or, better to say, only visible under the microscope. A terrible killer against which the only form of contrast was the vaccine, so we just had to wait for scientific research to take its course.

And people like me were wrong to talk about a world at war because the planet, in reality, was being treated at the time. Shocked, distraught, weakened by pain and suffering but also animated by the concrete hope that a syringe could get us out of trouble.

2021, therefore, can be considered the last year of apparent normality, one Belle Époque lasted twelve months, with queues in front of the vaccination centers and the feeling that the worst was now behind us.

It was an illusion. The pandemic, in fact, only delayed the global showdown that opened when Putin decided to make explicit the failure of globalization and the liberalist cornerstones on which it was based, invading Ukraine and placing Europe face to face to the intrinsic fragility of its construction. Since then, we have changed: unfortunately, not for the better.

Our daily conversations have been filled with terms that we thought were now consigned to the history books: borders, borders, tanks, offensive, counteroffensive, bombs, missiles and so on. An arsenal of horror that the euro and Erasmus generation thought they had archived with their high school questions and university exams.

At most, they belonged to distant worlds: cities we have never been to, where strange languages ​​are spoken and another God is prayed to.

Today, however, our normality is one that we never imagined we would have to experience. We struggle to accept it, to live with it, to accept that our peace agendas, in which the news at most opened with a government crisis or the blunders of a minister, no longer exist. Our language has been polluted by barbarism, there is no doubt, just as there is no doubt that we are still unprepared for the abyss.

The fact is that a world in which the specter of the atomic bomb has become current again, in which from one day to the next our serenity can be erased by an attack like the one on 7 October, which hits our home, changes the schedules and radically changes our public and private debate, this world is the consequence of too many errors that for a long time we have ignored or wrongly considered venial.

Welcome, in short, to a permanent September 11th! That day, for the first time, we realized that our tranquility no longer existed. That summer we began to live with the extraordinary editions of the news programs that followed one another until there was nothing extraordinary anymore.

First Genoa, then the Twin Towers, finally the fight against terrorism: we have grown like this, in the twenty years of uncertainty and warring words, which are now part of our modus vivendi.

Walt Whitman wrote in “Leaves of Grass”: «For long, too long, America, / traveling along placid roads, in peace, you have known only joy and prosperity, / while now, now you must learn from crises of anguish, advancing / fighting against the most atrocious fate, without ever retreating, / now you must conceive and show the world / what your children really are…”. And the answer, for America and for us too, is: a generation betrayed.