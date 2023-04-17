It is an early April evening when I sit at a large table in the library with a group of readers reading the English book by Mark Glanville. The Goldberg Variations is discussing. Tonight, for the first time, I disagree with the rest about the tenor of the book. Whatever I point out, it only gets criticized, as if they were all judges announcing their verdict. Did I read the book correctly?

Full of doubt, I look outside through the large library window where the daylight is clearly losing strength. At the same time, a bright lamp flashes above our heads and the dispute flares up again.

Illuminated bookshelves

They judge harshly, there is no room for their words in my head. I look for distraction in the spines of books on the illuminated bookshelves, until I look straight into the eyes of young Bach. His lips pursed, one eyebrow raised slightly, as if disagreeing with the name under his chin: John Eliot Gardiner. Only when I bend my head slightly to the right can I read the horizontal letters B, A, C, H from top to bottom on the side.

But Gardiner’s title Music like a hint from heaven take me right away. Unexpectedly, at right angles to the disharmony of the ready lot here at the table, the first sounds of the tender aria of the Goldberg Variations are released. The musical notes peacefully drive away the voices and become a landscape in which my insecurities turn into sincere emotions.

Only when I bend my head slightly to the right can I read the horizontal letters B, A, C, H from top to bottom on the side

I quickly look around at the company, but they don’t hear the music, they are still Glanvilles Werdegang from football hooligan to opera singer.

A hint of heavenly music and I follow Bach. Together we step out of time and review my shaky insights about Glanville, the variations juxtaposing my ideas with the author’s painful honesty. His deep-rooted sensitivity with which he was able to become first bass in the Lisbon opera despite or partly because of all the setbacks convinced me from the start.

In my imaginary concert hall around the Goldberg Variations I hear my own name, between two elongated chords I hear a voice right next to me: “What do you think of Glanville’s book?” Kindly, I finally say what I really think. It’s getting quiet. “Why?” want to know the same voice. Because I believe in words that become music.