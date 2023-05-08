Monday, May 8, 2023
Words of the far-right winner in elections in Chile

May 8, 2023
Words of the far-right winner in elections in Chile


Chili

Polling stations for electoral day in Chile.

Polling stations for election day in Chile.

José Antonio Kast’s party was proclaimed the clear winner in the elections with 35.6%.

The leader of the far-right Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, said this Sunday that “common sense triumphed” in the Chilean constituent elections and asked “that sectarianism never again take over the country.”

Kast, a supporter of maintaining the current Constitution and the economic model installed in the military dictatorship, pointed out that the citizens have chosen his list for its “commitment and coherence”, after his party was proclaimed the clear winner with 35.6% .

“We achieved an important goal, but it is not time to divide the country, but rather to work in unity for the good of Chile,” he added.

EFE

