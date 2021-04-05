Seventy volunteers break the loneliness of 105 elderly people in person and by phone thanks to a pioneering municipal program Josefa Cánovas and Encarnación Martínez sitting on a bench in the Casas del Sindicato, in one of their last meetings. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM ANTONIO LÓPEZ Monday, 5 April 2021, 02:32



«Since the beginning of the pandemic that she was assigned to me, she calls me every day. It is my guardian angel. It seems that God has put her in my way. She is very affectionate and always takes care of me ». Josefa Cánovas, 83 years old and resident in the Casas del Sindicato, is one of the beneficiaries of the pioneering Teleacompañamiento tel