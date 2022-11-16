from Health editorial

Sunday 20 November, between 16 and 20, at the Science Museum in Milan, the exhibition conceived by Eliana Liotta: through books and their authors, the importance of verbal communication, of dialogue between doctor and patient and of a wide and correct information on health issues

“Only the touch, the remedy and the word can heal” said Hippocrates, but it seems that over time medical science has forgotten this precious teaching and has silenced the word, focusing only on the touch and the remedy. In recent years, however, the scientific community has given new and growing importance to verbal communication, to dialogue between doctor and patient (and caregivers), to broad and correct information on health issues. Because prevention, early diagnosis, timely treatment of diseases, fundamental steps especially in an aging population like the Italian one, and the psychophysical well-being of all of us also pass through the traditional media (newspapers, television, radio), books and new social media.

«Words of care» at Bookcity Milano It arises from these premises the thematic path “Words of care”designed for bookcity by the journalist and writer Eliana Liotta, director of the Sciences for Life series (Sonzogno) and author of the book The food that will save us (La nave di Teseo), who will lead the four talks, scheduled for Sunday 20 November, between 4 and 8 pm, in the Sala Cenacolo of the Science Museum in Milan. The Greeks used three different terms to describe the cure and one was therapèia, therapy of the wounds of the body and soul. For us too, care is like a box that contains other words. Care is a gift, the fragility of another human being, it is patience, the hope of healing, but it also represents the result of ingenious intuitions and wisdom handed down from generation to generation. They will be starting points for debate for the scientists Michela Matteoli and Antonella Viola, for the doctors Gianpaolo Donzelli, Sergio Harari, Giuseppe Remuzzi and Paolo Veronesi, accompanied in their reflections by the poet Franco Arminio, by the translator Isabella Blum, by the journalist Vera Martinella and by the philosopher Marco Annoni . See also Covid Italy, ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care beyond the critical threshold

The program for Sunday 20 November The “Words of Care” review (produced with the unconditional support of Recordati) aims to tell the story of the values, culture and progress of the life and health sciences through books and their authors. The four words of Bookcity 2022 are: trust, science, future and inclusion. At 4.00 pm we start with the word SCIENCE with Isabella C. Blum, translator of books by scientists such as Oliver Sacks and Antonio Damasio, whose latest essay is Sentire e know (Adelphi) and Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute and author of the book When doctors are wrong (Laterza). At 5 pm it’s FUTURE hours with Franco Arminio, poet, writer, director and author of Atleti (Harper Collins), Sergio Harari, director of Pneumology and internal medicine at the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital in Milan, co-author of the book Post Covid (Solferino ) and Vera Martinella, scientific journalist for Corriere della Sera and the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, co-author of the book Post Covid (Solferino). At 6 pm it will be the turn of FIDUCIA with Marco Annoni, philosopher, researcher in bioethics at the CNR, coordinator of the Ethics Committee of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, and author of the book Happiness is a gift (Sonzogno) with Gianpaolo Donzelli, full professor of Paediatrics and PhD in Neonatology at the University of Florence, author of the book in the book series Medicina inedita (La Nave di Teseo) and Paolo Veronesi, director of the Surgical Senology division of the Ieo in Milan, president of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and author of the book The victory over cancer (Sonzogno). It closes, at 7 pm, with INCLUSION and with the interventions of Michela Matteoli, director of the Institute of Neurosciences of the CNR, professor of Pharmacology at Humanitas University and author of the book The talent of the brain ( Sonzogno) and Antonella Viola, full professor of General Pathology at the University of Padua, scientific director of the Pediatric Research Institute City of Hope and author of the book Sex is almost everything (Feltrinelli). See also Diagnosis still late for cholangiocarcinoma, cases on the rise