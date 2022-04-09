Words are living creatures that beat in the conscience of those who utter them, but sometimes words lose their luster, lose their luster, and lose their luster because certain people have the compass of communication disrupted, so the words deviate from their meaning, and look like aging insects looking for a safe haven to preserve friendship between them and life, but this Hope,

It does not happen when things get old, they open a window on death, and the relationship with the encircling surroundings of these beings becomes like barbed wire that obstructs the steps to achieve the desired aspirations and hopes.

In Ramadan, something similar to that obstruction occurs today, because words have become like rocks on the lips, so they do not descend from the ladder of speech without digging bloody wounds in the conscience of the other, and that is because people’s feelings are arrogant, hardened, and become like sawdust, and people have become like dead people whose burial has been delayed. Ramadan and as a custom in this holy month, their hearts are fragile, their souls are torn, their souls are tender, and they appear in existence like clouds saturated with sweetness; Because the month of Ramadan is not a month of hunger and thirst as much as it is a month in which a person restores himself, which may have been subjected to the accumulation of daily life, and the convulsions, dust, and frenzy that it experiences. By panting, and getting tired of walking through corridors, reefs, and hills.

The first thing that is treated in this month is the tongue, this piece of meat that, if it becomes bad and becomes moldy, turns into a poisonous tool that can harm its owner before inflicting pain on others.

In Ramadan, we hear bad words and obscene words that explode the rocks in the mountains because people do not understand the meaning of building a relationship with the other, and they do not understand how we can benefit from Ramadan as a period of rest and recovery after the trouble of long travel in the surroundings of daily relationships, and the impurities and pollutants within them. social.

We need a Ramadan filter every time, every hour, to build our humanity on spiritual foundations purified from filth.