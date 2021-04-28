Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – The “Words from the East” exhibition organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, at its headquarters from April 27 to May 3, will open wide windows on the history of Islamic arts, the art of copying the Holy Qur’an and the historical transformations it has undergone. Hundreds of manuscripts, maps and paintings, a pavilion for the collections of His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, to display manuscripts of the Qur’an dating back hundreds of years ago and written by the most famous calligraphers of the Islamic world.

Women artists

The pavilion reveals worlds and topics that have occupied many researchers and scholars specializing in Islamic arts, and displays a rare Ottoman copy of the Holy Qur’an dating back to 1827 A.D. However, the value of this copy is not only its age or the period it expresses, but rather in the hand of the calligrapher who wrote it, as it is one of the copies. The few wise Quran were written by women artists, as it came in the handwriting of Sherifa Zulaikha Khatami Al Saadi, bint Hajj Abdi Zadeh, Basari Yari.

Koran with the hand of the calligrapher Sherifa Zulaikha Khatami Al-Saadi

This copy of the presented manuscripts not only raises the question about the most famous calligraphy known in the history of Islamic arts, but rather reveals the level of accuracy, quality, artistic patterns, schools, and even the materials and colors in which the Qur’an was copied. The names of the surahs are written in white ink on a golden ground decorated in green, and on the margins of the pages are golden mashrabiyas decorated for tithes and parties, while signs of intonation are in red ink.

This is not what the exhibition stands at, only, for the visitor to the exhibition can stop at a Qur’an in one of the great calligraphers who constitute milestones in the history of Islamic art. He finds a manuscript by the famous calligrapher Omar bin Ismail, written in 1685 CE in the naskh script. With the end of the Noble Qur’an, and as is the tradition in some schools of copying the Qur’an, it begins with two decorated panels.

Timurid period

The exhibition brings its visitors back to a period that historians call Timurid, in reference to Tamerlane, in a manuscript of the Qur’an dating back to the 15th century AD, and it was brought by calligrapher Joanmurd bin my brother Muhammad bin Bayazid al-Sururi. The development of Arabic calligraphy, especially the thuluth calligraphy, whose art manifested itself through the students of the well-known calligrapher Yaqut al-Usta, in addition to many calligraphers who went to Central Asia, and Samarkand, the capital of Sultan Taimur and his sons.

A Qur’an from the Timurid period

Al-Sururi manuscript represents the fourteenth part of the Noble Qur’an, and it was written in Thuluth script, and at the beginning there is an ornate panel written on it at the top and bottom in Thuluth script in gold ink, and the expressions in it are made in black ink while the separations between the verses are gilded.

From the heart of Samarkand

And the visitor’s journey continues between places and times to read the development and contrast of schools of copying the Noble Qur’an from the heart of Samarkand historically, passing through the countries and cities of the Ottoman Empire, and reaching Egypt and the Levant during the Mamluk period. To the period of Mamluk rule.

A Qur’an from the Mamluk period

This manuscript is distinguished by the fact that it begins with the Almighty saying in Surat Al-A’raf: “Do they share what does not create anything while they create”. Gilded and decorated.

Rare manuscripts

The story of “Words from the East” does not end with these distinctive and rare manuscripts from the Noble Qur’an. Rather, it begins, as the exhibition is divided into five sections that display paintings and pictures of landmarks, cities and personalities, including old pictures of Makkah during the Hajj ceremonies, pictures of Dubai and Sharjah, and another that reveals maps Figures of the globe dating back to the early seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, as well as manuscripts for the first and early editions of the most famous immortal literary works and books, in addition to a collection of antique paintings and posters for a number of countries in North Africa and the Middle East, which were used as advertisements for airlines, railways, tourism and exhibitions.