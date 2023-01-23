The community is shocked after the news of the death of Elio Orsini. The 31-year-old was involved in a serious car accident

A serious road accident occurred in Arpino, in the province of Frosinone. To lose his life, a boy of only 31 years called Elio Orsini.

News that he has shocked the whole community. Many have embraced the pain of the family, affected by the sad and unexpected loss. There are also numerous posts that have appeared on social networks, published by those who knew him and who wanted to remember him and greet him one last time.

According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, Elio Orsini was aboard his Renault, together with his dog, when collided with a Jeep. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the police.

The 118 alarm was immediately raised. The health workers reached the place indicated in a short time, but were forced to request intervention of men gods Fire fighters. The latter immediately set to work to extract the 31-year-old from the pile of plates.

Unfortunately, once the body was extracted, the paramedics could do nothing to save it. Elio Orsini was deceased.

The passengers of the Jeep, on the other hand, were not seriously injured. They were transported to the hospitalfor routine checks.

The boy’s body is currently in morgueat the disposal of the judicial authority and waiting to be returned to the family members, who will then be able to organize the funeral service.

Farewell messages for Elio Orsini

Many posts published on social media, by those who knew and loved him. Incredulous people, who wanted remember him and say goodbye for the last time.

You were the first person I met in sunny Arpino kind with a big heart…..we spent the summer laughing, drinking and joking…always with her by your side….BEAUTIFUL ❤️ YOU WILL MISS SO MUCH A NEW ANGEL SHINES IN THE SKY.