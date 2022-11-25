In how many different ways can a convex hexagon be divided into triangles by diagonals that do not intersect? We asked ourselves last week.

And the answer is 14, that is, the number of Catalan (cn) corresponding to n = 4. In fact, one of the different ways to interpret Catalan numbers is to define Cno as the number of different ways to divide a convex polygon of n + 2 sides into triangles by non-intersecting diagonals. If n = 4, n + 2= 6, then the polygon to divide is a hexagon.

If the diagonals can be cut, the number of resulting triangles is obviously greater. Here is what Salva Fuster says about it:

“If we can draw intersecting diagonals in a convex polygon, it seems to me that the maximum number of triangles that can be achieved in a pentagon is 2 x 5 = 10. Even if we vary the shape of the pentagon, we will always have a central area in the shape of a pentagon and 10 triangles that surround it. In the case of the hexagon, the same does not happen, because for the regular hexagon we will have 3 x 6 = 18 triangles that surround a central zone formed by 6 quadrilaterals, but by varying the shape of the hexagon we could get an additional triangle, as can be seen in the attached figure.

It should be emphasized that all of the above refers to convex polygons, which are those whose interior angles all measure less than 180º. If a polygon has any interior angle greater than 180º, it is concave. But how many angles greater than 180º can a quadrilateral, a pentagon, a hexagon have…? Is there a formula that gives us the maximum number of concave angles possible as a function of the number of sides?

Regarding the “Fordian” problem of the three circles tangent to each other and to a straight line, Bretos Bursó offers the following solution:

“Given two coprime natural numbers, m less than n, the following three radii are a solution (ordered from smallest to largest):

m² n², (m + n)² m², (m + n)² n²

And any other solution is a multiple of any of them.

In particular, the smallest solution (m = 1, n = 2) is the one with radii 4, 9 and 36″.

Dyck words and binary trees

Returning to the Catalan numbers, there are many other ways of interpreting them, in addition to the one we have just seen relative to the diagonals of a polygon. The following problems can lead us to many other interpretations/definitions of the Catalan numbers:

Given a 3 x 3 grid, how many different paths can we go from one vertex to the opposite, traversing the sides of the squares? A Dyck word is a string of 0’s and 1’s (or X’s and Y’s) with equal numbers of 0’s and 1’s and in which no initial subsegment (i.e. no prefix in the string) has more 1’s than 0’s. There is only one Dyck word of length 2:01; there are two Dyck words of length 4: 0011, 0101. How many Dyck words are there of length 6? How many different binary trees can be formed with 7 nodes? Remember that in a binary tree each node can only branch into a maximum of two.

And the rigorous meta-question: what do these three problems have to do with the Catalan numbers?

