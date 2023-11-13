The whole education sector is transforming for the better, thanks to the ever-advancing technology. Unlike in the olden days, students can choose to take online classes, whether part-time or full time and graduate successfully.

Education stakeholders, too, can engage and collaborate online plan, and execute educational processes. This is achievable through the creation of educational websites. Again, through such websites, students can access college physics homework help and upgrade their performance. That is why, in this guide, we explore the role of WordPress in creating educational websites and how you can implement the processes effortlessly.

The importance of school websites and class blogs

School websites and class blogs play significant roles in streamlining learning and other school administration processes. Among the many reasons why a school website is crucial include the following:

Online admission processing

In a school, a new academic year comes with a lot of activities. It can be hard to handle admission processes for new students and already existing ones. The processes can be tiring and daunting. However, with a school website, it is easy to automate the processes, cut down on paperwork, and attend to as many students as possible. This creates a flexible platform and a convenient schedule for everyone.

Enhances communication

Communication is key in making tasks and processes move in a learning institute. For instance, teachers need to update assignments, share class schedules, and post different announcements in relation to school activities and events. A website is one big platform that everyone can access easily and read all the announcements. Therefore. School websites offer a seamless platform for improved communication.

To showcase the school brand or identity

Another big role that school websites play is displaying the identity of a school. In fact, this is a great way of advertising the school, ensuring all potential students can access and read all the courses and services offered remotely without having to walk to the school physically.

Create an online presence with SEO

Apart from defining or branding a school, a school website creates a solid online presence, especially in the competitive world where more and more learning institutions are striving to offer exclusive services to attract as many clients as possible.

Why choose WordPress to create School websites?

There are varied content management systems, and WordPress is among them. With WordPress, there is more you can do on a website, including publishing blog posts, mailing lists, and web content, among many other services. Choosing WordPress will guarantee you the following benefits:

Ease of use

With WordPress, you don’t need to be an expert or possess technical skills. The features are easy to use, and processes are easy to navigate through.

Less costly

WordPress isn’t expensive compared with other content management platforms. Besides, you can create a visually appealing and professional-looking school website using WordPress for approximately $59 minus hosting expenses, which are affordable based on the returns you will get from the website.

Faster!

Yes, the steps you follow when using WordPress are quite simple and straightforward. Therefore, you can create a fully functional educational website with exclusive features in a day, if not a few hours.

Types of educational websites

Before we can describe how you can create a school website with WordPress, below are the main types of education websites you can create to ease school processes and tasks:

A Membership Website for Education

With this website, students can access the platform, study online, submit assignments, and see their grade performances. Tutors, too, can use such a website to create courses, track student’s progress, and take both online and offline classes.

A School or College Website

This website is more of an advertising platform as it showcases what the school is all about the students, instructors, courses, and the classes offered.

An Online Education Portal

This is a website that offers tutorials for students, live classes, and learning materials.

Must-have features in an educational website

When creating an educational website using WordPress, the following features are essential to ensure the website meets the desired objectives:

Home page

About us page

Courses

Faculty details

Registration form

Contact form

Six steps for creating an educational website with WordPress

Are you ready to create the next big school website with WordPress? Follow the simple steps below:

Think of a creative domain name

This is a name that identifies the learning institution. Don’t forget to check with Namesilo to ensure the domain name is unique.

Domain name registration and hosting plan

The host is where you will add the website’s content, hence ensuring the online presence of your website and all the content. You can select either Bluehost or Hostinger.

Install WordPress

Once you register the domain name and select your hosting plan, you can then install WordPress. You simply need to log in to your hosting plan account and follow the prompts to install WordPress.

Install WordPress Theme

Now, get a theme that aligns with your educational website and install it. However, consider the following elements when selecting a WordPress theme:

Responsiveness

The design

Designer

SEO ready

Developer support

Install WordPress Plugins

The plugins are software elements that can be uploaded to enhance the functionality of the educational WordPress website.

Add content to the school website

Finally, your website is ready, and the only missing thing is content. Add content that aligns with the objectives of the website. For instance, you can add the following type of content to an educational school website:

School details and contact information

Classes and courses offered

News and events

Gallery showcasing school achievement, events, and activities

Parental testimony

Student’s success stories

Faculty members

Student’s information page

Why choose us

Blog or newsletter section

Conclusion

As technology keeps on transforming different sectors, the education sector is at the forefront. Websites are a great way of transforming education and learning for both teachers and students. Through educational websites, parents too have a chance to be part of the school system and participate in some of the activities and campaigns for the school. If you have been looking forward to creating a professional educational website using WordPress, use the guidelines shared in this guide, and you will never go wrong.